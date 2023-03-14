Video shows plane using parachute after engine fail, saving six

In Belo Horizonte, Brazil, the occupants of a small aircraft narrowly avoided harm when they had to deploy a parachute to make an emergency landing.

The plane, which was observed by spectators descending towards a hilly, jungle-covered area in the Minas Gerais region, was outfitted with the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System, which rescued it.

A video of the occurrence was shared on Twitter by Aeroin, an aviation news outlet in Brazil.

Avião tem problemas no motor após a decolagem em Belo Horizonte e piloto aciona paraquedas, salvando todos a bordo pic.twitter.com/oXYdlha6PT — AEROIN (@aero_in) March 11, 2023

Upon landing, the fire service personnel discovered the four adult crew members and two children, one of whom was just three days old, to be dazed but fortunately unhurt after the incident, believed to have been caused by an engine malfunction.

The individuals were traveling in a Cirrus SR-22, a single-engine propeller plane manufactured in the United States, which includes the aforementioned safety mechanism.