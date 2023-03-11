Colombian government and ELN rebels define first steps for ceasefire

Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebel group agreed to start talks on a cease-fire as the second round of peace dialogue ended Friday in Mexico.

Although it was expected that the second round of negotiations would result in the signing of a cease-fire agreement, the delegations announced that nothing definitive has been decreed.

"We announce the start of the ceasefire conversation," said the agreement released during an event attended by negotiators from both sides.

"The first steps were taken to achieve a bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire," said Pablo Beltran, chief ELN negotiator. "We must all change in order to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace, we must all participate in its design and implementation."

In previous talks, former governments made sure to agree on a cease-fire as a precondition for initiating peace negotiations. This time, however, it would be happening throughout the development of the negotiations.

The government announced last Wednesday that Cuba agreed to host the third cycle of peace talks with the ELN. The first cycle of talks took place in Venezuela in November and December 2022. The second was in Mexico City beginning Feb. 13.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has promised to work to achieve a "total peace" project in Colombia, which aims to bring armed groups to initiate negotiations to end 60 years of violent conflict in the country.

Negotiations with the ELN began in 2017 in Ecuador during the government of Juan Manuel Santos. In 2018, they were moved to Cuba.

Talks were interrupted in 2019 by former President Ivan Duque, one day after the group carried out a bombing of a police academy in Bogota that killed 21 officers.