35 detained after protesters, police clash in US state of Georgia

Police detained 35 people after they clashed with officers at the site of a proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in the US state of Georgia.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said in a statement on Sunday that the group of "violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest" of the center "to conduct a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers."

They changed into black clothing and entered the construction area and began to throw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers," said the statement.

The protestors also destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment by fire and vandalism, it said.

Activists have been protesting the proposed training site which they have called "Cop City" and APD is expecting more protests in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, a Republican representative from Georgia blamed Antifa group for the protest and vowed to bring a House resolution, saying "they should be taken seriously".

"Antifa attacked the Atlanta future Public Safety Training Facility. This is domestic terrorism. It was planned for weeks and announced on social media," tweeted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"Antifa are self proclaimed communists and consistently organize to attack our government over and over again," she continued. "They should be taken seriously and not tolerated anymore."

Greene said she is planning to take action against these activists in the current session of the US Congress.

"Antifa are domestic terrorists and I'm introducing my resolution to officially declare them a terrorist organization on Tuesday," she said.













