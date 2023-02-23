President Joe Biden appears to fall while climbing steps to Air Force One

US President Joe Biden tripped while climbing up the boarding stairs into Air Force One in Warsaw on Wednesday.

The 80-year-old head of the western nation caught appeared to catch himself before fully falling down.The White House has not responded to the video, although, it is not the first time Biden has tripped on stairs leading up to the aircraft.

Two years ago, a slightly younger Biden stumbled twice before falling on the steps while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews. He was not injured in the incident.

In 2020, Biden fractured his foot while playing with his German Shepherd, while last year, Biden was videoed falling off his bike during a ride in his beach home in Delaware.

Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a dramatic visit to Kyiv where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In a speech in Poland, Biden said Ukraine would "never be a victory for Russia" ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow's invasion.

"A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to ease the people's love of liberty, brutality will never grind down the will of the free," he said in Warsaw.















