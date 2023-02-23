MEXICOS SENATE APPROVES ELECTORAL REFORM MEASURE

Mexico's Senate approved an electoral reform measure that it claimed will save money and reduce political privileges.

The Senate voted 72 - 50 on Wednesday in favor of the measure that proposes changes to the National Electoral Institute.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador must approve the measure for it to become law. Obrador, who is known to support the initiative that would limit the electoral body's supervisory and sanctioning powers, is expected to sign the bill.

The initiative, known as "Plan B," was proposed by Obrador in December.

But the approved bill left out the "eternal life" clause -- a premise that allows the transfer of votes between parties of the same coalition.

The opposition argued that the reform will undermine democracy and has announced it will immediately take the amendment to the Supreme Court. Protests in multiple cities are planned.

"The Plan B would jeopardize the fairness and transparency of the elections by allowing Political Parties and candidates to omit the submission of pre-campaign income and expenditure reports," the National Electoral Institute wrote on Twitter after the vote.

Since his electoral victory in 2018, Obrador has repeatedly complained about the high cost of elections. He has sought to cut the budget of the National Electoral Institute and has often claimed the independent body is in the hands of elites.













