Democratic Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in her D.C. apartment building elevator- Axios

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) is "physically okay" after she was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, her staff said in a statement.

"There is no evidence that the incidence was politically motivated," Craig's chief of staff Nick Coe said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for more information about the incident.

"Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay," per the statement.

The attack occurred around 7:15 am, per the statement.

"Rep. Craig called 9-1-1 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault," Coe said.







