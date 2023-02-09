Candlelight vigil in U.S. honors earthquake victims in Türkiye, Syria

A candlelight vigil was held in Washington, D.C., to honor the victims of the deadly earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Nearly 50 people gathered at Dupont Circle to show solidarity with the people who are affected by the earthquakes and the search and rescue workers saving lives.

The vigil was organized by Syrian-Americans living in Washington, D.C., and was also attended by Turkish-Americans, U.S. citizens and many other people.

A minute of silence was observed to honor the victims of the tragedy as well as for those who are searching for loved ones.

Those attending the vigil urged people to support the victims of the earthquake by sending help or donating through online campaigns.

Hazem Rihawi of the American Relief Coalition for Syria told Anadolu that the event would help the community in Washington, D.C., to understand the impact of the earthquake on both countries.

"It's showing more solidarity, hoping that the community contribute and help and assist in any way possible," he said.

"I hope the message will reach them to understand the impact of this," he added. "It's a crisis beyond comprehension, and it must be shown to the world and especially in such a capital like Washington, D.C.," he added.

He said that the aim also is to encourage the U.S. administration "to put more resources to support both people regarding this crisis."

More than 15,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured after two powerful earthquakes shook Türkiye and Syria on Monday.