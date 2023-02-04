Explosion at gas station in Mexico: 2 dead, 4 injured

Two people were killed and four were injured as a result of an explosion at a gas station in Mexico.

A powerful explosion occurred at a gas station in the city of Tula, in the Mexican state of Hidalgo.

As a result of the explosion, the gas station was engulfed in flames, and many firefighters and police teams were dispatched to the region.

Hidalgo State Security Minister Salvador Cruz Neri said in a statement after the incident that 2 people lost their lives and 4 people were injured due to the explosion, while 10 vehicles in the area were burned.

Authorities reported that the fire that broke out after the explosion was extinguished, but the police and firefighters continued to work in the area.

All streets and streets in the vicinity were closed to traffic for security reasons, while the authorities warned citizens to stay away from the scene.

According to the first determinations, it was reported that the explosion occurred due to LPG leaking from a parked tanker at the station.



