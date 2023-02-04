CHILES PUREN REGION AUTHORITIES ASKS TO ABANDON ENTIRE CITY AMID FIRE

 Contact Us
Published February 04,2023
This Friday night, Chile's Senapred, National Disaster Prevention and Response Service, asked the residents of Purén, in the La Araucanía region in Chile, to evacuate the entire city due to the fire that is affecting it.

Initially, minutes before 7:00 p.m., it had been requested to leave some of its sectors, Quilaco, Ipinco, Los Morros and Boyonco.

With the update, the agency activated the SEA messaging system.

"Act calmly and abide by the indications of the authority," they said.

The Government Seremi (s) Claudia Tapia stressed the call to evacuate the people who inhabit the urban area.

She suggested going to areas such as "La Isla, Tranamán, Las Vegas de Chacayal and Fundo Las Vegas, owned by Don Rubén Valdebenito."

From the Undersecretary of Assistance Networks they confirmed that, at the close of this edition, the Purén Hospital was being evacuated. There were 14 hospitalized patients.

The commune borders 12 thousand of inhabitants.