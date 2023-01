Peru on Tuesday announced a curfew in the southern Puno region in a bid to suppress violent protests after 18 people were killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces the day before.

Prime Minister Alberto Otarola said the three-day nighttime curfew would run from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am.

It comes after the death toll in a month of protests against the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo rose to 40, including the 18 people on Monday night.