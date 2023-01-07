Twitter reinstates Michael Flynn on anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Twitter reinstated former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's account Friday as the US marked the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The account of Flynn, a retired army general and former adviser to then-President Donald Trump, was permanently banned two days after supporters of Trump stormed the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., clashing with police and security forces.

In his first tweet after two years, Flynn thanked Twitter owner Elon Musk for "all he is doing to help protect our basic human rights, especially our freedom of speech."

"To all who offered their strong voices of support to bring me back, thank you! God Bless America!," he added.

Flynn was one of the most prominent supporters of widespread voter fraud claims regarding the 2020 presidential elections, which sparked the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.