U.S. Congress commemorates 2 years since Jan. 6 Capitol assault

Congress commemorated on Friday the sordid events of Jan. 6, 2021 when droves of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, ransacking the federal legislature as lawmakers evacuated or sought shelter.

"For many in the Congress and across our country, the physical, psychological and emotional scars are still raw," former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said during the remembrance ceremony on the Capitol grounds.

"Yet, from the unspeakable horror sprang extraordinary heroism. Law enforcement heroes confronted the insurrectionists to protect the Capitol, the Congress and our Constitution," she added.

Much of Friday's ceremony was focused on the contributions of law enforcement in defending against the attack, with the families of those who died as a result of the assault in attendance.

The event was attended by all of the House's Democratic caucus, as well as at least one Republican representative -- Brian Fitzpatrick. Republicans are currently engaged in an intraparty feud over the election of the next speaker after they claimed the House majority in November's midterm elections.

Two years ago, Trump's supporters violently besieged the Capitol, overrunning barricades and attacking police before invading the building that many Americans view as a bastion of democracy.

The events that day mark the first time the Capitol was attacked since the War of 1812.

It was Trump who implored them to come to the nation's capital on his still unproven claims of widespread voter fraud that he claims resulted in his electoral defeat.

Trump lost the election by over 7 million votes, and his allegations have been met with over five dozen legal defeats. They were also rejected by his attorney general, William Barr, who left the Justice Department in the final days of the administration as Trump sought a way to retain power.

Five people died as a result of the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, while in the aftermath four law enforcement officers died by suicide.

President Joe Biden will honor 12 people who "made exemplary contributions to our democracy surrounding" the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack later on Friday.

The 12 people who will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal include law enforcement officers injured during the attack, election workers and state and local officials.

The Presidential Citizens Medal is bestowed upon those who have "performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens," according to the White House website. It was established by President Richard Nixon in 1969.

Friday's ceremony will mark the first time Biden has awarded anyone with the medal.