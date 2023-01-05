McCarthy dealt 7th defeat in bid for U.S. House Speaker

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacts as a 7th round of voting for a new Speaker starts not to go his way on the third day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 5, 2023. (REUTERS)

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy failed for a seventh time Thursday in his bid to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives amid undeterred Republican opposition.

Despite hours of overnight backroom dealing, McCarthy continued to face opposition from 21 Republicans, more than five times he can afford to lose if he is to secure a majority in the House with his razor-thin majority. Representative Hakeem Jeffries continued to gain the support of all of the chamber's 212 Democrats in stark contrast to the mayhem across the aisle.

The decision to continue their opposition came after multiple media reports suggested that McCarthy caved to several demands that the top Republican previously balked at, including a new rule that would allow a single House member to force a vote on removing the speaker.

McCarthy continued to hold the support of 201 Republicans with 19 others backing incoming Representative-elect Byron Donalds. Representative Matt Gaetz, who has worked to marshal opposition to the longtime senior Republican, cast his vote for former President Donald Trump.

Trump has implored insurgent Republicans to halt their opposition and endorse McCarthy's bid, but they have been undeterred amid an impasse not seen in U.S. politics in 100 years. The group of nearly two-dozen Republicans is largely comprised of stalwart Trump allies.

McCarthy exited Wednesday with one fewer supporter after Indiana Representative-elect Victoria Spartz chose to vote present three times Wednesday in what were effectively votes against McCarthy after lending her support Tuesday. She continued to vote present Thursday.

As with the previous two days of votes, Thursday began with one of McCarthy's supporters appealing for the rank-and-file to line up behind him, with Representative-elect John James urging fellow Republicans to unite.

"We're stuck in a malaise, at an impasse. We will stay here, we will not be able to fight the real conservative fights until we find a way to come together," he said.

"We need to learn how to take a victory like Kevin McCarthy's leadership. He's given us victories on rules. He's given us victories on keeping costs down. He's given us victories on winning the majority back. I'm so proud to be a part of a majority-making class, and he's earned my trust," he added.