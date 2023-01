News Americas Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva takes office as Brazilian president

Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as president of Brazil on Sunday under tightened security in the Brazilian capital following threats of violence by supporters of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

As Brazil's first democratically elected president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva takes the oath of office for his third term in Brasília on Sunday.



More than a dozen heads of state are due to attend the ceremony, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.



A large music festival with over 40 artists is planned following the ceremony.



In a break from custom, his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro will not hand over the presidential sash to Lula, after the latter travelled to the US with his family on Friday.



Lula governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010, at a time when his government profited from the raw materials boom and was able to lift millions of people out of poverty through major social programmes.



However, there was also widespread corruption and Lula was also sentenced to a lengthy prison term for corruption and money laundering, though the sentence was later overturned.



He beat Bolsonaro in a run-off election in October.



During Bolsonaro's term in office, relations with other countries including Germany were tense, as deforestation of the rainforest increased unchecked by government action.



Lula has announced plans to strengthen environmental and climate protection.