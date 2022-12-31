News Americas Four skulls found in Mexican parcel bound for U.S.

DPA AMERICAS Published December 31,2022

Mexican authorities said they intercepted a U.S.-bound parcel containing what appeared to be four human skulls at an airport.



The Guardia Nacional said on Friday the four skulls, believed to be human, were found wrapped in aluminium foil and plastic inside a cardboard box at a courier located at Queretaro airport, some 200 kilometres north-west of Mexico City.



The remains came from the municipality of Apatzingán, in the west-central region of the Mexican state of Michoacán, and were addressed to the town of Manning in the U.S. state of South Carolina, the Guardia Nacional said in a statement.



