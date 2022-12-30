BOLSONARO CONDEMNS TERRORIST ACT IN BRASILIA IN LAST ADDRESS AS BRAZILS PRESIDENT

Bolsonaro condemns 'terrorist act' in Brasilia in last address as Brazil's president

Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday condemned the recent attempted "terror attack" in his last public address.

On Dec. 24. a Bolsonaro supporter was arrested after placing an explosive device to create "chaos" close to the airport in Brasilia that authorities said failed to explode.

During his speech in a live broadcast, the far-right leader insisted that "nothing justifies an attempted terrorist act" in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro also hit out at the political violence and thanked "God" the suspect was caught, but claimed it would have been attributed to his supporters.

During his speech, he underscored the importance of liberty of expression in democracy.

Bolsonaro also insisted that he would not stop opposing his successor's presidency, adding the "world will not end on January 1st" when Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva assumes the presidency for a third term.

Brazil's outgoing leader added that he gave the best of himself during his presidency, insisting there was "A lot of sacrifice from those on my side," noting the role of his family.

Authorities detained businessman George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54, from the state of Para in relation to the attempted bomb plot -- describing him as "ideologically" driven and after searches, found an array of weapons at his home.

On Monday, authorities said that they were stepping up security ahead of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva inauguration.

Leftist leader will assume Brazil's presidency on Jan 1. for a third term - with Bolsonaro expected to miss the inauguration. On Friday, the outgoing president is set to travel to Orlando, Florida for a few months as part of a "sabbatical" - alongside the first lady and other officials, according to Brazil news outlet Metropoles.



