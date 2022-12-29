U.S. lawmaker says he has been diagnosed with cancer

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is interviewed on camera outside the House Chambers of the U.S. Capitol Building on December 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Jamie Raskin, a Democratic lawmaker in the House of Representatives representing the U.S. state of Maryland, announced Wednesday he has been diagnosed with cancer.

"After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer," Raskin said in a statement.

The lawmaker will begin chemo-immunotherapy at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

"I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses," he said.

"In addition to destroying cancer cells, chemotherapy impairs natural antibodies and undermines the body's immune system. I am advised that it also causes hair loss and weight gain (although I am still holding out hope for the kind that causes hair gain and weight loss)," he added.

Raskin, 60, served on House Select Committee probing Jan. 6 events and was an impeachment manager when former President Donald Trump was impeached a second time in 2021.