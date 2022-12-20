News Americas New York Times slammed for ‘swastika’-shaped puzzle ahead of Hanukkah

New York Times is facing criticism after printing a crossword puzzle some say is shaped like a swastika, the day before the first night of Hanukkah.



The puzzle, "Some Theme's Missing," immediately caused a stir with social media users pointing to the distinct shape.



"Disgusting! Only the New York Times would get going with this is the crossword puzzle," wrote. "Imagine what they would do to someone who did this and was not ideologically aligned with them? I'll give them the same benefit of the doubt they would give those people… EXACTLY ZERO."



The online comments on The New York Times' website were similarly charged.



"Count me in as one of the many commenters who immediately saw the swastika," wrote one. "It would be good if the puzzle editors addressed this and someone takes responsibility. Who cares if it was 'unintentional'? Isn't that what editors are for?"



"Take the Swastika down. You exhibit bad taste considering the increased rate of antisemitism in the now," wrote another.



"One would think you'd make sure your design isn't featuring a prominent hate symbol after having already made that mistake," another added. "The NYT really does need to address this publicly, especially considering this has happened on the start of Hanukkah."



In his own public comment about the puzzle, the puzzle's creator, described it as a "fun whirlpool shape."



"Thrilled to have my first Sunday puzzle in The New York Times! This grid features one of my favorite open middles that I've made as it pulls from a variety of subject areas," McCarty. "I had originally tried to make it work in a 15x15 grid but then decided to expand the grid out to a Sunday-size puzzle with a fun whirlpool shape. Hope you enjoy!"





















