Oath Keepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 riot

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and an associate were convicted Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol that sought to illegally keep former President Donald Trump in power.

The far-right militia leader and Kelly Meggs, the leader of the Oath Keepers' Florida branch, reportedly now face up to 20 years in prison. A Washington, D.C. jury also acquitted Rhodes of two other conspiracy charges, even as it found him guilty of the most serious charge, according to the New York Times.

Rhodes is alleged to have conspired with his co-defendants and others to prevent by force U.S. President Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration, and allegedly coordinated to ensure Oath Keepers from around the country were in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 when Trump urged supporters to thwart lawmakers from carrying out their constitutional duties.

Rhodes allegedly entered restricted areas of the Capitol but not the building as lawmakers were carrying out their constitutional duties ahead of Biden's inauguration. He also coordinated other smaller groups of Oath Keepers who were staged just outside Washington, D.C. as armed "quick reaction forces" (QRF), prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the QRF teams were positioned to rapidly transport guns and other weapons into the nation's capital if they were to be needed.

Seditious conspiracy is the most serious charged put forward by the Justice Department to date and the convictions of Rhodes and Meggs mark a major victory for the agency.





























