Biden says looks forward to working with new Italian PM Meloni on Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated far-right leader Giorgia Meloni Saturday on becoming prime minister of Italy, which he called a "vital NATO ally and close partner."

"As leaders in the G7, I look forward to continuing to advance our support for Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its aggression, ensure respect for human rights and democratic values, and build sustainable economic growth," Biden said in a statement.