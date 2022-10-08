U.S. Secretary of State official for consular affairs to travel Türkiye

A senior U.S. official will travel to Germany, Poland and Türkiye from Oct. 7 to 19, a statement said Friday.

"Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel to Frankfurt, Warsaw, Krakow, Istanbul, and Ankara," according to the statement from the office of the Secretary of State.

"During her trip, the Assistant Secretary will observe U.S. consular operations and meet with foreign government counterparts to underscore our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of U.S. citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel to the United States," it added.