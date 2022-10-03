Donald Trump sues CNN claiming defamation, seeks $475 million in punitive damages

 Contact Us
Former US president Donald Trump sued CNN on Monday, accusing the cable television news network of defamation and seeking $475 million in punitive damages. Trump, in the lawsuit filed in a US District Court in Florida, accused CNN of waging a campaign of "libel and slander" against him because it "fears" he will run for president again in 2024.

Reuters AMERICAS
Published October 04,2022
Former U.S. president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation on Monday, seeking $475 million in punitive damages and claiming that the network had carried out a "campaign of libel and slander" against him.

Trump claims in his lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that the network had used its influence as a leading news organization to defeat him politically.

CNN declined to comment on the case.

Trump claims in the lawsuit that CNN has used such defamatory labels against him as "racist," "Russian lackey," "insurrectionist" and "Hitler."

The lawsuit comes as the former president faces a criminal investigation by the Justice Department for retaining government records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office in January 2021.