U.S. announces additional $10M in food security assistance for Pakistan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari trade places to deliver remarks after their meeting at the State Department in Washington, DC, September 26, 2022. (AFP Photo)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced another $10 million in food security assistance for flood-hit Pakistan.

Speaking at an event with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari, Blinken said a third of the country remains underwater after catastrophic storms, which he said impacts 33 million people.

Farmers' entire harvests have been submerged, people's homes have been washed away, and schools have been ravaged, said the top diplomat.

"That has an immediate impact. But unless we're able together to deal with the challenge, it will have a long-term impact as well," said Blinken.

The new sum is on top of the $56 million in humanitarian assistance provided in the immediate aftermath of the flooding.

Blinken said the U.S. sent nearly 17 planes full of food supplies and materials to build shelters, tents and tarps.

"And we send a simple message. We are here for Pakistan, just as we've been during past natural disasters," he added.

According to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority, nearly 1,600 people have been killed due to flood-related incidents across the country.

Some 803,400 homes have been completely destroyed, while over 1.21 million houses are partially damaged.

The floods have displaced hundreds of thousands of people, who are living in tents.