Muslims hold annual parade in Manhattan

Scores of Muslims as well as officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) took part in the 38th Annual United American Muslim Day Parade in New York City on Sunday.

The march, which began on Madison Avenue between East 24th and East 26th Street in Manhattan, drew Muslims from many nationalities that live in the US.

Members of the NYPD and Muslim Officers Society also marched.

The marchers carried U.S., Turkish and Pakistani flags, among others, and chanted takbir, Allahu Akbar (Allah is the Greatest). The parade also featured trucks carrying models of the Ka'bah and the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The marchers also held a food festival and got a taste of cultural and musical performances.