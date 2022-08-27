News Americas Rio court orders release of German consular officer suspected of murdering his husband

Rio court orders release of German consular officer suspected of murdering his husband

A court in Brazil has ordered the release from pretrial detention of a German consular officer suspected of murdering his husband.



The public prosecutor's office had allowed the date by which it needed to apply to start criminal proceedings to pass, the judge ruled on Saturday, the court told dpa.



The court had previously rejected an application by the German to be released from custody, on the basis of diplomatic immunity.



The consular officer was arrested at the beginning of August in his flat in Rio de Janeiro after the body of his husband was found there.



He said the Belgian man had suddenly felt unwell, fallen over and died. However, investigators discovered traces of blood all over the flat. He died due to a blow to the head, according to an autopsy report.



The two had been married for more than 20 years, according to media reports.



