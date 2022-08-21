U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19 disease

 Contact Us
US First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 twice and will come out of isolation Sunday, the White House said. The 71-year-old wife of President Joe Biden tested positive on August 16, nearly two weeks after her husband contracted the virus for a second time.

Published August 21,2022
U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 after isolating for five days following a positive test, the White House said on Sunday.

"After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware," her spokesperson said in a statement.

The White House said on Tuesday that the first lady had tested positive and was experiencing mild symptoms. President Joe Biden himself also recently recovered from the virus.