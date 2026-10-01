Cholera affects more than 12,700 in eastern DR Congo: UNICEF

More than 12,700 cholera cases, including 175 deaths, have been recorded in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province since the beginning of the year, UNICEF said Wednesday.

UNICEF said it is working with partners and has deployed an integrated response to save lives and curb the spread of the epidemic.

"Cholera response teams intervene with affected households, ensure community surveillance, and support laboratory analysis of suspected cases," it said.

Widespread flooding, population displacement and inadequate access to safe water fuel the transmission in the country.

Since January, Congo has recorded more than 30,400 cases and nearly 700 deaths, according to UNICEF.

The eastern North Kivu and South Kivu provinces remain the epicenter of the outbreak.

Health officials said cholera continues to spread through communities because attention and resources since May have been increasingly focused on the Ebola outbreak.

Fifteen cholera deaths were recorded in South Kivu province from Sept.14 0 20 in four health zones, including Shabunda, Fizi, Ibanda and Uvira, according to the latest South Kivu provincial health report.

UNICEF wants urgent action to protect children as cholera rapidly spreads in West and Central Africa, with outbreaks affecting several countries and placing thousands of children at increasing risk.