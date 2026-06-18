Death toll from Ebola surpasses 200 in DR Congo as officials assess response

Medical staff disinfect an ambulance used to carry people infected with Ebola at the Rwampara Hospital in Rwanpara, Ituri, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 09 June 2026. (EPA Photo)

The death toll from the Ebola virus surpassed the 200 mark Thursday as infections surged in the outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Thursday in an update.

Confirmed cases of the disease have climbed to 875, including 202 deaths since the outbreak was declared May 15, with a mortality rate of 23%, Africa CDC data showed.

The virus is spreading across the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu, with Ituri accounting for nearly 95% of the cases.

Meanwhile, 19 cases, including two deaths, have been confirmed in neighboring Uganda.

Testing capacity and digital surveillance have been scaled to close the detection gap, said Africa CDC.

Africa CDC Director General Jean Kaseya has warned that the outbreak could be worse than what was witnessed in the 2014-2016 West African epidemic that killed more than 11,000 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, if transmission is not brought under control very soon.

Congolese Health Minister Roger Kamba visited Ituri's provincial capital of Bunia on Thursday to assess the progress of the response, difficulties encountered and new strategies to accelerate the control of the disease.

Scientists from Uganda's Health Ministry's Department of National Health Laboratory and Diagnostic Services, and the Congo's Institute National Biomedical Research said the current strain, Ebola Bundibugyo, came from a new wildlife spillover, ruling out the possibility that it could be connected to an old outbreak that lay hidden or continued to spread undetected.