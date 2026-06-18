African bloc urges respect for Somalia’s sovereignty amid Israel-Somaliland engagement

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has called for restraint and respect for Somalia's sovereignty on Thursday after Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland opened an embassy in Jerusalem.

The Horn of Africa regional bloc reaffirmed its commitment to the sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and political independence of Somalia in accordance with the IGAD Treaty, the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and the Charter of the United Nations.

"In this regard, IGAD has taken note of reports concerning the opening of a Somaliland embassy in Jerusalem and reiterates its longstanding position that Somalia's unity and territorial integrity must be fully respected," the regional body said in a statement on Thursday.

It also expressed concern over any action or initiative that undermines Somalia's sovereignty and underscored that "such actions risk heightening tensions and undermining regional peace, stability, and cooperation."

Israel recognized the breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent sovereign state in December 2025.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity.

The Somali government refuses to recognize Somaliland as an independent state, considers it an integral part of its territory, and views any direct deals or engagement with it as a violation of Somalia's sovereignty and unity.



