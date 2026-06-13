Kidnapped Nigerian retired major general dies in terrorist captivity

A retired Nigerian army major general who was abducted by terrorists in northwestern Katsina xtate has died while in captivity, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Maj. Gen. Rabe Abubakar (rtd), a former director of defense Information and one-time military spokesperson, died from complications related to diabetes and hypertension while being held by his abductors, according to the state government.

The government said extensive efforts had been made by state authorities and security agencies to secure Abubakar's release but the situation ended tragically.

Abubakar and his wife were abducted on May 31 along the Marabar Musawa-Kafinsoli road near Zakin Baure village in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina state while travelling from Kaduna. Their driver is said to have escaped despite sustaining gunshot injuries in the attack.

Prior to his death, the Katsina state government said security operations aimed at rescuing the retired general and other captives had reached an advanced stage and expressed optimism that they would soon regain their freedom.

Days after the abduction, the kidnappers released a video showing Abubakar and his wife in captivity. In the footage, the abductors demanded the release of some detained associates and the return of livestock allegedly seized from them. Abubakar's wife is still in captivity.