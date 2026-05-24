18 countries condemn Somaliland move to open ‘embassy’ in occupied Jerusalem

The foreign ministers of Türkiye and 17 other countries strongly condemned the "illegal and unacceptable" move by the breakaway Somaliland region to open a so-called embassy in occupied Jerusalem.

A joint statement was issued by the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Algeria, Bangladesh, Djibouti, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritania, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

"The ministers condemn in the strongest terms the illegal and unacceptable step taken by the so-called 'Somaliland' region in opening a purported 'embassy' in occupied Jerusalem," the statement said.

It said the move constituted a "flagrant violation" of international law and relevant international resolutions, and represented a direct infringement on the legal and historical status of occupied Jerusalem.

The ministers also reaffirmed their "categorical rejection" of any unilateral measures aimed at entrenching an illegal reality in occupied Jerusalem or granting legitimacy to entities or arrangements that violate international law and relevant UN resolutions.

The statement reiterated that East Jerusalem has been occupied Palestinian territory since 1967, stressing that any measures intended to alter its legal and historical status are "null and void and without legal effect."

The ministers emphasized their full support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia, while rejecting any unilateral measures that undermine Somali territorial unity or infringe upon the country's sovereignty.