Cuba’s president defiant amid rising tensions with US

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said there is "no justification" for the US to launch an attack on his country, warning that any such move would be met with resistance.

There is no "justification for the United States to launch a military aggression against Cuba," he said in an interview with NBC News that aired Sunday, adding that Cubans are prepared to defend their country even "if we need to die."

His remarks came amid heightened tensions between Havana and Washington, as the US maintains economic pressure on the island nation through longstanding sanctions and political measures.

Diaz-Canel criticized the sanctions as "genocidal and cruel," arguing they have intensified the country's economic and energy crisis.

He dismissed suggestions that he should resign to ease the country's crisis, emphasizing that Cuba is a sovereign state independent of external influence.

"In Cuba, the people who are in leadership positions are not elected by the US government," he said, adding they are "elected by the people."

Cuba has faced a prolonged economic crisis marked by fuel shortages, rolling blackouts and limited access to food and medicine. Cuban officials attribute much of the hardship to decades-long US sanctions, while US officials argue that structural economic issues are to blame.

Recent developments have further strained the situation, including reduced oil shipments from Venezuela and ongoing supply disruptions, contributing to nationwide power outages.

Despite the tensions, both sides have acknowledged limited contact. Cuba's deputy foreign minister said discussions on easing tensions remain at a "very preliminary" stage.

US President Donald Trump said late last month that Cuba is "next" after the US's military operation against Iran, adding that the Caribbean island nation will fail soon.



