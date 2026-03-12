DR Congo probes deadly drone attack in Goma

The Democratic Republic of Congo said Wednesday that it has launched an investigation into a series of explosions attributed to drones in the eastern city of Goma in which a French UNICEF employee was killed.

The victim, identified as Karine Buisset, was killed when an explosion struck a residence in Goma on Wednesday morning, according to M23 rebel sources. The UN condemned the attack.

The blast reportedly hit a two-story residential house in an area often occupied by expatriates and aid workers. Local media said Buisset was killed along with two other people.

A statement by Congo's Communication and Media Ministry said authorities had taken note of the explosions, which resulted in loss of life and significant material damage.

"The exact circumstances of these incidents that occurred in occupied areas, as well as the origin of the reported explosions, are currently under investigation by the competent authorities, in order to shed full light on the facts," it said.

The authorities said they are monitoring the situation "with the utmost attention" and offered condolences to the victims' families and the humanitarian community.

The M23 rebel group controls significant territory in eastern Congo, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, which it seized in 2025.

Congo, the UN and Western countries accuse Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, an allegation that Kigali denies.

The rebel group's spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka, claimed earlier that the deadly strike was "carried out by the Kinshasa regime."

But Kinshasa dismissed this, saying it remained committed to respecting international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel.

It added that "it could not undertake any action that contradicts the values it has always defended."

"The Government remains fully committed to working with the United Nations and all its partners to help establish the facts related to these incidents and to strengthen the protection of civilian populations," it said.





