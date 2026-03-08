22 dead in Angola after bus carrying 56 passengers overturn

Twenty-two people have been killed, while 24 are reported to have sustained injuries Saturday in a road accident in Angola.

The tradegy occurred in Munenga municipality, Cuanza south province, when a bus carrying 56 passengers reportedly suffered brake failure, swayed and capsized.

"With over two dozen dead, I bow before the memory of the deceased citizens," President Joao Lourenco said in a statement, adding the government was working to address accident causes.

Lourenco sent goodwill to the injured. "Wishing that all the victims of injuries recover in the shortest possible time," he said.





