22 dead in Angola after bus carrying 56 passengers overturn

At least 22 people were killed and 24 injured after a bus reportedly suffered brake failure and overturned in Cuanza Sul province, Angola. João Lourenço expressed condolences and said authorities are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Anadolu Agency AFRICA
Published March 08,2026
Twenty-two people have been killed, while 24 are reported to have sustained injuries Saturday in a road accident in Angola.

The tradegy occurred in Munenga municipality, Cuanza south province, when a bus carrying 56 passengers reportedly suffered brake failure, swayed and capsized.

"With over two dozen dead, I bow before the memory of the deceased citizens," President Joao Lourenco said in a statement, adding the government was working to address accident causes.

Lourenco sent goodwill to the injured. "Wishing that all the victims of injuries recover in the shortest possible time," he said.