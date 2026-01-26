Ethiopia declares end of Marburg outbreak that killed nine

Ethiopia ⁠has declared the end of an outbreak of ‍Marburg virus, the World Health Organization said ‌on ‍Monday, after the disease killed at least nine people.

The Horn of Africa country announced on November 14 the outbreak of the highly infectious disease similar to Ebola.

"Ethiopia ⁠has officially declared the end of its first-ever Marburg virus disease outbreak following enhanced surveillance with no new confirmed cases," WHO ‌said on X.

Marburg often causes severe headaches and leads to haemorrhaging. Previous outbreaks ‍in Africa have resulted ‍in fatality rates as ‍high as ⁠80% or ‍more of cases, typically within eight to nine days of the onset ⁠of symptoms.




























