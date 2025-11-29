African Union suspends Guinea-Bissau over military coup

The African Union (AU) "immediately suspended" Guinea-Bissau from all its activities until constitutional order is restored, according to a statement Saturday.

The decision by the AU's Peace and Security Council came two days after the military announced the ouster of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

The Council "strongly condemned the Nov. 26 military coup in Guinea-Bissau, rejecting it as an unconstitutional change of government in violation of AU norms, and immediately suspended the country from all AU activities until constitutional order is restored," it said.

The announcement came following an emergency Council session Friday.

The Council demanded the unconditional release of detained electoral officials and political actors.

It urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc, the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), the UN and other partners to support a rapid return to constitutional governance in the small West African country.

A group of military officers, identifying themselves as the "High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order," announced Wednesday that they had "assumed full powers of the state" and ousted Embalo.

The High Military Command appointed Gen. Horta Inta-A as transitional president Thursday for one year.

The coup was staged as independent candidate Fernando Dias and Embalo's camps claimed victory in the Nov. 23 presidential election, as the country awaited official results, which were due to be released this week.

The AU's Peace and Security Council urged the military to allow the completion of the electoral process and respect the will of the people.

The coup was roundly condemned by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who denounced it as a violation of democratic principles and ECOWAS, which suspended the country from all decision-making bodies.

The Council endorsed ECOWAS decisions, and warned of targeted sanctions "if the junta continues interfering in political processes."

The AU directed its Commission to strengthen coordination with ECOWAS, enhance stabilization support, protect electoral observers, and establish a monitoring mechanism.

Embalo, who was seeking a second term, was initially detained by the military on Wednesday.

He fled to Senegal after being released.

A high-level delegation from ECOWAS, composed of the presidents of Senegal, Cape Verde and Sierra Leone is expected in the national capital of Guinea-Bissau, Bissau, this weekend.



