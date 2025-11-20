70 missing after boat capsizes in DR Congo

 Contact Us
Around 70 people are missing after a boat carrying about 120 passengers capsized in the Sankuru River in Kasai Province, DR Congo, with roughly 50 rescued so far as search efforts continue amid difficult conditions.

Published November 20,2025
Around 70 people are missing after a boat capsized in a river in Kasai Province in central Democratic Republic of the Congo , local media reported Wednesday.

The boat was headed to the capital, Kinshasa, from the port of Bena Dibele more than 800 kilometers (497 miles) away when it sank Monday in the Sankuru River as a result of whirlwinds, according to UN radio.

"The boat was carrying roughly 120 people. About 50 have been rescued so far and search efforts continue for those missing," the report said, citing local administrator Francois Ahoka.

Ahoka highlighted the difficulties encountered by the rescue teams and called on families to stay in touch with local authorities for the identification of survivors and recovered bodies.

Water transport is common in Congo due to mostly impassable roads.