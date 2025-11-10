African Union calls for urgent action amid escalating crisis in Mali

African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expressed grave concern Sunday over the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Mali following reports that terrorist groups have imposed crippling blockades, disrupted access to essential supplies and severely worsened humanitarian conditions for civilians.

In a statement, Youssouf condemned the deadly attacks which have killed innocent civilians and heightened instability across affected regions.

Reaffirming his solidarity with the government and people of Mali, Youssouf reiterated the African Union's unwavering commitment to supporting peace, security and development across the Sahel.

He also strongly condemned recent kidnappings, including the abduction of three Egyptian nationals, and called for their immediate and unconditional release.

Such acts, he said, constitute grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

Youssouf called for a "robust, coordinated and coherent international response to counter terrorism and violent extremism in the Sahel."

He also called for enhanced cooperation, intelligence sharing and sustained support to affected states in the region.

He reaffirmed the African Union's full readiness to support Mali as well as other Sahel countries in their quest for peace and stability.

The escalating violence by militants linked to ISIS (Daesh) in Mali has forced the government to shut down schools and universities amid a power, humanitarian and security crisis.

In light of the crisis, the US, UK and France have urged their nationals to leave Mali and warned against travel to the West African nation.



