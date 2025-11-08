Over 3,200 Sudanese families flee El-Fasher amid RSF attacks

A total of 3,240 families have fled El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, to the nearby town of Tawila in western Sudan amid attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a local coordination body said Saturday.

The displaced families, totaling about 16,200 people, are "in urgent need of food, medicine, clean water, sanitation, shelter materials, and psychological support," the General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugees said in a statement.

It warned that the displaced civilians "are facing worsening conditions as basic needs continue to rise."

The displacement followed the RSF takeover of El-Fasher on Oct. 26, committing massacres of civilians, according to local and international organizations.

On Friday, the medical group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported a sharp increase in malnutrition cases among displaced civilians from El-Fasher.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 81,000 people have fled El-Fasher and surrounding areas since Oct. 26.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.



