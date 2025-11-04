US adviser says Sudanese army, RSF agreed to humanitarian truce plan in Sudan

This photo released by The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), shows displaced children from el-Fasher at a camp where they sought refuge from fighting between government forces and the RSF, in Tawila, Darfur region, Sudan, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (AP)

The US senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, Massad Boulos, said that efforts are ongoing to reach a humanitarian truce in Sudan, as the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to an initial plan in principle.

"Both parties have agreed in principle, and we have not recorded any initial objection from either side. We are now focusing on the fine details," Boulos said on Monday in a statement carried by the Sudan Tribune outlet.

The US adviser said that the current initiative, which aims to reach a mutual understanding for a complete ceasefire and a post-truce phase in Sudan, came within the framework that was agreed upon by the International Quad in Washington in September.

On Sept. 12, the international Quad of the US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) called for a three-month humanitarian truce in Sudan to enable the delivery of emergency aid to all areas as a step toward a permanent ceasefire.

The US-led committee also suggested launching a 9-month transition process following the initial humanitarian truce to establish an independent, civilian-led government in Sudan.

Boulos noted that no direct or indirect negotiations are currently underway between the RSF and the Sudanese army, but a separate communication led by the US navigates the process.

He described the humanitarian situation in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, as "very urgent and painful," affirming Washington's condemnations of the atrocities targeting civilians in the city.

On Oct. 26, the RSF captured the city of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, and committed massacres against civilians, according to local and international organizations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the geographical partition of Sudan.

"Our primary concern now is to address the humanitarian situation urgently, then achieve lasting peace in Sudan and preserve its unity," Boulos said.

In a statement on US social media company X on Tuesday, the senior adviser reiterated condemnation of "the horrific crimes against civilians in El Fasher," calling for urgent action to protect civilians and end the violence in Sudan.

His latest remarks came following a meeting with the Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, where they addressed the latest developments and the urgent challenges in the region.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.