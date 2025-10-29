WHO calls for release of medics seized in Sudan hospital attack

The World Health Organization (WHO) condemned the reported abduction of several health workers following an attack on a maternity hospital in El-Fasher, Sudan.

In a statement shared Tuesday on the US social media company X's platform, it said it had received reports that four medical doctors, a nurse and a pharmacist were taken after the latest assault on the Saudi Maternity Hospital, the last remaining partially functional hospital in the conflict-stricken city.

"Following the latest attack on Saudi Maternity Hospital, El Fasher, #Sudan, WHO received reports about abduction of four medical doctors, one nurse and one pharmacist," the organization said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for their "immediate and unconditional release," urging respect for the neutrality of medical personnel and protection of patients amid the ongoing violence.

"We call for immediate and unconditional release of the health workers, for protection of health personnel and patients, and humanitarian access to deliver health aid," he said on X.

The announcement came amid intense clashes in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state in western Sudan, between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which recently claimed control of the city.

The Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, confirmed Monday that the army had withdrawn from the city to prevent further "systematic destruction and killing" of civilians by the RSF.