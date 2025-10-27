WORLDS OLDEST PRESIDENT, PAUL BIYA, RE-ELECTED IN CAMEROON

News Africa World's oldest president, Paul Biya, re-elected in Cameroon

At 92 years old, Paul Biya, the world's oldest head of state, has been re-elected for an eighth term as president of Cameroon. The country’s Constitutional Court announced Monday that Biya secured over 53% of the vote; however, the result represents his narrowest victory margin since 1992.

Former minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary came in second with around 35%, according to official figures. Tchiroma has rejected the result and called on Cameroonians to rise up.



Demonstrations broke out in several cities on Sunday, and dozens of Tchiroma's supporters have been arrested.



Authorities said four people were killed in the port city of Douala.



Several other opposition candidates lodged appeals citing electoral irregularities, all of which were rejected.



Elections in Cameroon are widely viewed as unfair. Biya, who has been president since 1982 after serving as prime minister from 1975, is one of the world's longest-serving leaders, second only to the dictator of neighbouring Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.



Cameroon has a population of around 30 million, half of whom are children. Around 8 million people are registered to vote.



The country was once a German colony, and was divided between France and Great Britain after World War I.



A conflict between the French-speaking majority and separatists in the English-speaking regions has claimed at least 6,500 lives and displaced hundreds of thousands since 2017. In the north, Islamist terrorists continue to stage attacks.



Opposition activity, freedom of speech and press freedom are severely restricted. Cameroon also faces high debt, crumbling infrastructure and youth unemployment. Around 40% of the population lives in poverty.









