CAMEROONS PAUL BIYA, WORLDS OLDEST PRESIDENT, REELECTED WITH 53.66% VOTE

Cameroon's President Paul Biya was declared the winner of the presidential election by the constitutional court on Monday, securing 53.66% of the vote.

Biya, who is 92 and in power for 43 years, won an eighth term by beating his main opponent Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a former minister who came second with 39.19% of the vote.

Tchiroma, however, has been claiming victory in the election held on Oct. 12. His supporters responded to his call to demonstrate on Sunday in the largest city of Doula, resulting in clashes with security forces that claimed the lives of at least four civilians.