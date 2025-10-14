Sudanese doctor killed in RSF drone attack in Khartoum: Medics

A Sudanese doctor was killed, and two of his sons were injured in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum State on Tuesday, according to medics.

In a statement, Sudan Doctors Network accused the RSF of targeting Dr. Siddiq Othman's house in the Sharg En Nile district with suicide drones.

The doctor was killed in the attack, while his two sons were injured and hospitalized for medical treatment, the medical group said.

The new fatality brought the number of medical personnel killed in attacks by the rebel group since the outbreak of Sudan's war in April 2023 to 233, according to the network's data.

The group called on the international community and human rights organizations to hold the RSF accountable for its ongoing "crimes" against civilians in Sudan.

Fighting between Sudan's army and the RSF since April 2023 has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced about 15 million, according to the United Nations and local authorities, while a study by American universities estimates the death toll at approximately 130,000.



