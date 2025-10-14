Madagascar’s top court ‘invites’ army colonel to assume leadership, asking him to hold elections within 60 days

Madagascar's High Constitutional Court on Tuesday "invited" Army Personnel Administration Center (CAPSAT) leader Col. Michael Randrianirina to "exercise functions of head of state."

In a statement, the Indian Ocean island nation's top court declared the country's presidential office "vacant," after the CAPSAT elements, led by Randrianirina, entered the Ambohitsorohitra presidential palace in the capital Antananarivo on Tuesday and declared that they had taken power.

The court asked Randrianirina to hold elections within 60 days of its decision, citing the Constitution's Article 53, which requires a presidential election within 30 to 60 days after the High Constitutional Court declares the office vacant.

It said President Andry Rajoelina cannot fulfill his duties because "he is not, and cannot be" in the country, amounting to "passive abandonment of power."

Earlier in the day, the military said the country's presidency will be collectively assumed by its officers.

The transition period will extend over two years and will include a referendum for the establishment of a new constitution.

Five institutions, including the High Constitutional Court, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Senate, the High Council for the Defense of Human Rights, and the High Court of Justice, have been suspended, while the National Assembly remains in place.

Earlier in the day, Rajoelina dissolved parliament following weeks of anti-government protests across the country, saying it was necessary to restore order and make room for the youth.

However, the parliament convened and passed a motion to impeach the president.

Since Sept. 25, he has faced youth-led protests over severe water and electricity shortages, as well as allegations of corruption, which have quickly escalated into calls for his resignation.

Rajoelina said on Monday that he was sheltering in a "safe space" after an "attempt on his life," as he was reported to have been evacuated to France on a military plane after "a deal" with French President Emmanuel Macron.