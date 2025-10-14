Madagascar army announces suspension of constitution after parliament votes to impeach president

Security forces intervene against the "Gen-Z" protesters, who protested electricity and water outages are continuing, in Antananarivo, Madagascar on October 9, 2025. (AA Photo)

Madagascar's Army Personnel Administration Center (CAPSAT), a military unit, announced on Tuesday that it suspended the Constitution and seized power after the parliament adopted a motion to impeach President Andry Rajoelina, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The CAPSAT elements, led by Col. Michael Randrianirina, entered the Ambohitsorohitra presidential palace in the capital Antananarivo and declared that they had taken power.

"By Ordinance 2025-001, we have decided to suspend the Constitution adopted on Dec. 11, 2010, and to establish new structures for national renovation," Randrianirina said.

The transition period will extend over two years and will include a referendum for the establishment of a new constitution.

Five institutions, including the High Constitutional Court, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Senate, the High Council for the Defense of Human Rights, and the High Court of Justice, have been suspended, while the National Assembly remains in place.

The military said the country's presidency will be collectively assumed by its officers.

Earlier in the day, Rajoelina dissolved parliament following weeks of anti-government protests across the country, saying it was necessary to restore order and make room for the youth.

However, the parliament convened and passed a motion to impeach the president.

Since Sept. 25, he has faced youth-led protests over severe water and electricity shortages, as well as allegations of corruption, which have quickly escalated into calls for his resignation.

The unrest prompted government reorganizations, including the dissolution of the Cabinet and the appointment of a new prime minister and security chiefs.

Rajoelina said on Monday that he was sheltering in a "safe space" after an "attempt on his life," as he was reported to have been evacuated to France on a military plane after "a deal" with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron declined to confirm whether the island nation's embattled leader was evacuated by its former colonial ruler, telling reporters in Egypt that "I just wish to express our great concern."

On Saturday, the CAPSAT, a military unit instrumental in Rajoelina's rise to power through a 2009 coup, declared its support for the protests.

On Sunday, the unit installed a new military chief, hours after Rajoelina denounced its support for the protests as "an attempt to seize power illegally."