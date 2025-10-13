Elite Madagascar army unit installs new chief hours after president denounces 'illegal power grab'

An elite Madagascar army unit that sided with anti-government protesters installed a new military chief Sunday, hours after President Andry Rajoelina denounced "an attempt to seize power illegally."

Gen. Demosthene Pikulas was installed by the Army Personnel Administration Center (CAPSAT) during a ceremony at the army headquarters in the capital Antananarivo attended by Armed Forces Minister Manantsoa Deramasinjaka Rakotoarivelo, who was appointed by Rajoelina last week.

"I give him my blessing," Rakotoarivelo told reporters.

Separately, Pikulas said events in the island nation over the past few days had been unpredictable and the army had a responsibility to restore calm and peace throughout Madagascar.

He declined to "discuss politics within a military facility" when asked about calls for Rajoelina to resign.

CAPSAT Col. Michael Randrianirina said his unit's decision to join the protesters did not amount to a coup but was "an answer to the people's calls."

Earlier Sunday, Rajoelina's office said an attempt to seize state power illegally was underway, a day after CAPSAT troops sided with anti-government protesters.

"There is an attempt to seize power at this time in the territory of the Republic, in complete violation of the Constitution and democratic principles," a presidential statement said.

In a video statement Saturday, troops from CAPSAT, a military unit that was instrumental in Rajoelina's rise to power through a 2009 coup, declared their support for anti-government protests which began last month.

"This country is facing a collapse of basic services. Security forces must not follow blindly unlawful orders," they said.

On Sunday, CAPSAT officers in a video message said they will take control of the armed forces, adding: "From now on, all orders of the Malagasy army-whether land, air or the navy-will originate from CAPSAT headquarters."

The presidency, however, condemned what Rajoelina called an attempted illegal and forcible seizure of power to destabilize the country and urged the nation's key forces to unite in defending constitutional order and national sovereignty.

In a statement on the US social media company X's platform Sunday, the African Union Commission (AUC) said its chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, was following with deep concern the political and security developments in the country, marked by movements within the army and demonstrations in Antananarivo.

"He calls upon all Malagasy parties to demonstrate responsibility and patriotism and work towards the preservation of unity, stability and peace in the country, in full respect of the Constitution and established institutional frameworks," the statement said.

Also on Sunday, Air France suspended flights between Paris and Antananarivo until Oct. 13 due to the security situation on the ground.

"The company is monitoring the situation in real time with authorities, and the resumption of operations will remain subject to a daily assessment of the situation. Affected customers will be notified and offered rebooking or refund solutions, it said in a statement.

Protests against Rajoelina's administration have been ongoing for three weeks, led by members of the "Gen Z" movement in what started as a concern about water and electricity shortages that turned into calls for Rajoelina to resign.