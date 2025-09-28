EU pledges €545 million to boost green energy in Africa

The European Union will provide more than €545 million ($638 million) to support the development of climate-friendly energy production in Africa, the European Commission said.



The funding comes amid ongoing energy access challenges on the continent, where nearly 600 million people still live without electricity.



"Africa's renewable energy potential is huge," the commission said.



Investments in solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power are not only a moral and development imperative but also a strategic decision, strengthening supply chains and potentially creating up to 38 million "green" jobs by 2030, the EU's executive arm said.



The support package was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a video message for the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday.



Specific projects include developing wind and hydroelectric power in Lesotho and building a high-voltage transmission line in Côte d'Ivoire to enhance regional electricity distribution.

