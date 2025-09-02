Landslide in Sudan: At least 1,000 dead

According to Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) leader Abdelwahid Nur, a landslide on August 31, caused by heavy rainfall, completely destroyed a village.

"According to initial reports, all the inhabitants of the village perished, with only one person surviving," he said. The movement called on the United Nations and international aid organizations to help recover the bodies of the victims, who included women and children.

The devastating landslide occurred as the civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces entered its third year. Fighting is concentrated in El Fasher, and a famine has been declared in Darfur. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, with approximately four million people forced to flee the capital, Khartoum. The violence in the region is severely hindering the delivery of international aid.