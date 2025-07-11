Security forces kill at least 13 terrorists in Somalia

Somalia's national intelligence and security agency (NISA) on Friday said it carried out three coordinated operations in the Middle Shabelle region, killing at least 13 members of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, including fighters and commanders.

The operations in the early hours of Friday targeted the terrorists while they were mobilizing. Tents and a weapons cache hidden under trees were destroyed.

The security agency said the first operation in the village of Raage Elle killed four terrorists, while five were killed in the second operation in Hawaala-kulan and Reydableey areas.

It added that the third operation took place in the town of El-Baraf, and four terrorists were eliminated.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel.





